Last updated August 10 2019 at 7:15 AM

7527 WINDANCE CT

7527 Windance Court · No Longer Available
Location

7527 Windance Court, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Duclay

Amenities

in unit laundry
stainless steel
pool
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Location, Location, Location! Lawn care and lawn mowing included! All kitchen appliances included with Whirlpool Washer and Dryer! Beautiful backyard pond view and cul-de-sac location with very quite area and corner street away from main road. Brand new recycled glass quartz countertop and backsplash installed in the kitchen. Stainless steel with glass range hood vented outside of the house. Andersen storm door with window or screen change option. Full stucco house with security system, front and back gutters installed. Convenient location nearby Walmart, Sam's Club, Costco, Orange Park Mall, NAS JAX and etc. Don't let this slip away, it won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7527 WINDANCE CT have any available units?
7527 WINDANCE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7527 WINDANCE CT have?
Some of 7527 WINDANCE CT's amenities include in unit laundry, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7527 WINDANCE CT currently offering any rent specials?
7527 WINDANCE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7527 WINDANCE CT pet-friendly?
No, 7527 WINDANCE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7527 WINDANCE CT offer parking?
No, 7527 WINDANCE CT does not offer parking.
Does 7527 WINDANCE CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7527 WINDANCE CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7527 WINDANCE CT have a pool?
Yes, 7527 WINDANCE CT has a pool.
Does 7527 WINDANCE CT have accessible units?
No, 7527 WINDANCE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 7527 WINDANCE CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 7527 WINDANCE CT does not have units with dishwashers.
