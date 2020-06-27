7527 WINDANCE CT

Amenities

in unit laundry stainless steel pool range

Location, Location, Location! Lawn care and lawn mowing included! All kitchen appliances included with Whirlpool Washer and Dryer! Beautiful backyard pond view and cul-de-sac location with very quite area and corner street away from main road. Brand new recycled glass quartz countertop and backsplash installed in the kitchen. Stainless steel with glass range hood vented outside of the house. Andersen storm door with window or screen change option. Full stucco house with security system, front and back gutters installed. Convenient location nearby Walmart, Sam's Club, Costco, Orange Park Mall, NAS JAX and etc. Don't let this slip away, it won't last long.