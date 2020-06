Amenities

patio / balcony garage

located in the most desired Southside location close to everything but tucked away in Oxford Chase. A gated community-- corner unit with wrap around porch and 2 car garage. Instead of mowing the grass spend your time on the screened in Lani. Open floor plan with library on the first floor- 3 bedrooms 2 baths and laundry upstairs. The hall bath has private entrance to 3rd bedroom or hall. The kitchen is large enough for eat in and access to the garage.