7490 SCARLET IBIS LN

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home located in Brightwater. Kitchen has solid surface counter tops, SS appliances, Breakfast area, tile backsplash and tile floor. Living/dining combo with carpet. All bedrooms located upstairs. Nice size master bedroom with walk-in closet. Master bath has his/her vanity and tub/shower. Enjoy sitting on your screened lanai. 1 car garage. Close to shopping. Rent includes pest control and amenities. Small pet ok with approval. Move in date Neg. Unit and carpets to be cleaned upon move in.