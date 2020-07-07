All apartments in Jacksonville
7486 Countryman Lane
Last updated November 4 2019 at 5:30 PM

7486 Countryman Lane

7486 Countryman Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7486 Countryman Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Oak Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,175, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,175, Available 10/14/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7486 Countryman Lane have any available units?
7486 Countryman Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7486 Countryman Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7486 Countryman Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7486 Countryman Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7486 Countryman Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7486 Countryman Lane offer parking?
No, 7486 Countryman Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7486 Countryman Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7486 Countryman Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7486 Countryman Lane have a pool?
No, 7486 Countryman Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7486 Countryman Lane have accessible units?
No, 7486 Countryman Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7486 Countryman Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7486 Countryman Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7486 Countryman Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7486 Countryman Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

