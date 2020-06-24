All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:55 PM

7449 Leroy Drive

7449 Leroy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7449 Leroy Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Oak Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Recently Updated 4 Bedroom Brick Home on the Westside with New, Fence Fresh, & New Privacy Fence! - Beautiful Westside home convenient to I-295, Wheat Field Park and 103rd Street with fresh paint throughout! Updated kitchen! Great open floor plan. Kitchen is open to the dining and living areas. Sliding glass doors lead to the covered patio and spacious backyard. Tile throughout the home. No carpet! Washer and dryer connections in the inside laundry room! Extra room for storage! Plenty of room for parking in the carport and driveway.NEW PRIVACY FENCE!

Pet-friendly with owner's approval of size and breed. $300 non-refundable pet fee per pet. No aggressive breeds permitted.

$1300 monthly
$1300 security deposit required
Available NOW!

Call, text or email TODAY to schedule a viewing with:

Michelle Sherrill, REALTOR
Licensed Sales Associate
Cell: (904) 234-9696

Qualifications:
Application fee of $60 per person. 12 month lease. Income, credit, rental history and criminal background will be verified. Gross monthly income of 3 times the rent is required. First full month's rent and security deposit due prior to move-in.

CenterBeam Real Estate
577 College Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Office: (904) 701-3276
www.centerbeamrealestate.com

(RLNE2908958)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7449 Leroy Drive have any available units?
7449 Leroy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7449 Leroy Drive have?
Some of 7449 Leroy Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7449 Leroy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7449 Leroy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7449 Leroy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7449 Leroy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7449 Leroy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7449 Leroy Drive offers parking.
Does 7449 Leroy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7449 Leroy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7449 Leroy Drive have a pool?
No, 7449 Leroy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7449 Leroy Drive have accessible units?
No, 7449 Leroy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7449 Leroy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7449 Leroy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
