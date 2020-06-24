7449 Leroy Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

Recently Updated 4 Bedroom Brick Home on the Westside with New, Fence Fresh, & New Privacy Fence! - Beautiful Westside home convenient to I-295, Wheat Field Park and 103rd Street with fresh paint throughout! Updated kitchen! Great open floor plan. Kitchen is open to the dining and living areas. Sliding glass doors lead to the covered patio and spacious backyard. Tile throughout the home. No carpet! Washer and dryer connections in the inside laundry room! Extra room for storage! Plenty of room for parking in the carport and driveway.NEW PRIVACY FENCE!



Pet-friendly with owner's approval of size and breed. $300 non-refundable pet fee per pet. No aggressive breeds permitted.



$1300 monthly

$1300 security deposit required

Available NOW!



Call, text or email TODAY to schedule a viewing with:



Michelle Sherrill, REALTOR

Licensed Sales Associate

Cell: (904) 234-9696



Qualifications:

Application fee of $60 per person. 12 month lease. Income, credit, rental history and criminal background will be verified. Gross monthly income of 3 times the rent is required. First full month's rent and security deposit due prior to move-in.



CenterBeam Real Estate

577 College Street

Jacksonville, FL 32204

Office: (904) 701-3276

www.centerbeamrealestate.com



(RLNE2908958)