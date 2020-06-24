7449 Leroy Drive

Amenities
Recently Updated 4 Bedroom Brick Home on the Westside with New, Fence Fresh, & New Privacy Fence! - Beautiful Westside home convenient to I-295, Wheat Field Park and 103rd Street with fresh paint throughout! Updated kitchen! Great open floor plan. Kitchen is open to the dining and living areas. Sliding glass doors lead to the covered patio and spacious backyard. Tile throughout the home. No carpet! Washer and dryer connections in the inside laundry room! Extra room for storage! Plenty of room for parking in the carport and driveway.NEW PRIVACY FENCE!
Pet-friendly with owner's approval of size and breed. $300 non-refundable pet fee per pet. No aggressive breeds permitted.
$1300 monthly
$1300 security deposit required
Available NOW!
Call, text or email TODAY to schedule a viewing with:
Michelle Sherrill, REALTOR
Licensed Sales Associate
Cell: (904) 234-9696
Qualifications:
Application fee of $60 per person. 12 month lease. Income, credit, rental history and criminal background will be verified. Gross monthly income of 3 times the rent is required. First full month's rent and security deposit due prior to move-in.
CenterBeam Real Estate
577 College Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Office: (904) 701-3276
www.centerbeamrealestate.com
