Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7226-A ATLANTIC BLVD
Last updated June 20 2019 at 6:14 PM

7226-A ATLANTIC BLVD

7226 Atlantic Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

7226 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Glynlea-Grove Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Retail / Office Space for Rent on Atlantic Blvd.1700 SQ FT. Zoned CCG-2. For the past 3 years it was used as tax Office. It can be used as any Type of Business Like Tax Office, Church, Insurance, Retail Etc .(Except car Lot).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7226-A ATLANTIC BLVD have any available units?
7226-A ATLANTIC BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7226-A ATLANTIC BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
7226-A ATLANTIC BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7226-A ATLANTIC BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 7226-A ATLANTIC BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7226-A ATLANTIC BLVD offer parking?
No, 7226-A ATLANTIC BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 7226-A ATLANTIC BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7226-A ATLANTIC BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7226-A ATLANTIC BLVD have a pool?
No, 7226-A ATLANTIC BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 7226-A ATLANTIC BLVD have accessible units?
No, 7226-A ATLANTIC BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 7226-A ATLANTIC BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 7226-A ATLANTIC BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7226-A ATLANTIC BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7226-A ATLANTIC BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
