7152 Lucky Drive West

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*Free Application & $200 Off the 1st Month* Cute North Shore 2/1 for rent! Beautiful original hardwood floors in main living area. New carpet in bedrooms, separate dining room, and indoor laundry hook ups. This home has been freshly painted inside and out, updated kitchen and bath. Beautiful side fence. Ready to move in today!



Property Tours:

This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $899, Security Deposit: $899, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.