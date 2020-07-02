All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated December 16 2019 at 6:56 PM

7152 Lucky Drive West

7152 Lucky Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

7152 Lucky Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Tallulah-North Shore

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Free Application & $200 Off the 1st Month* Cute North Shore 2/1 for rent! Beautiful original hardwood floors in main living area. New carpet in bedrooms, separate dining room, and indoor laundry hook ups. This home has been freshly painted inside and out, updated kitchen and bath. Beautiful side fence. Ready to move in today!

Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $899, Security Deposit: $899, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7152 Lucky Drive West have any available units?
7152 Lucky Drive West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7152 Lucky Drive West have?
Some of 7152 Lucky Drive West's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7152 Lucky Drive West currently offering any rent specials?
7152 Lucky Drive West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7152 Lucky Drive West pet-friendly?
Yes, 7152 Lucky Drive West is pet friendly.
Does 7152 Lucky Drive West offer parking?
No, 7152 Lucky Drive West does not offer parking.
Does 7152 Lucky Drive West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7152 Lucky Drive West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7152 Lucky Drive West have a pool?
No, 7152 Lucky Drive West does not have a pool.
Does 7152 Lucky Drive West have accessible units?
No, 7152 Lucky Drive West does not have accessible units.
Does 7152 Lucky Drive West have units with dishwashers?
No, 7152 Lucky Drive West does not have units with dishwashers.

