7071 DEER LODGE CIR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful second floor, 2BR/2BA ,condo with wooded/pond views and attached 1 car garage. Kitchen has modern appliances, 42-inch cabinets, tile floors and pendant lighting above breakfast bar that opens to the living and dining rooms. Dining area and foyer have upgraded lighting, and there are ceiling fans in the bedrooms and living room. Quality carpeting in living space and bedrooms and private stairway down to attached garage. High efficiency washer and dryer included. Community amenities include pool, fitness center and kids play park. Pets permitted with owner approval and nonrefundable $250 per-pet fee. Non-smokers only.