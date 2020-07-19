All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7071 DEER LODGE CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7071 DEER LODGE CIR
Last updated April 1 2019 at 1:34 PM

7071 DEER LODGE CIR

7071 Deer Lodge Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Deerwood Center
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7071 Deer Lodge Cir, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful second floor, 2BR/2BA ,condo with wooded/pond views and attached 1 car garage. Kitchen has modern appliances, 42-inch cabinets, tile floors and pendant lighting above breakfast bar that opens to the living and dining rooms. Dining area and foyer have upgraded lighting, and there are ceiling fans in the bedrooms and living room. Quality carpeting in living space and bedrooms and private stairway down to attached garage. High efficiency washer and dryer included. Community amenities include pool, fitness center and kids play park. Pets permitted with owner approval and nonrefundable $250 per-pet fee. Non-smokers only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7071 DEER LODGE CIR have any available units?
7071 DEER LODGE CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7071 DEER LODGE CIR have?
Some of 7071 DEER LODGE CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7071 DEER LODGE CIR currently offering any rent specials?
7071 DEER LODGE CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7071 DEER LODGE CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 7071 DEER LODGE CIR is pet friendly.
Does 7071 DEER LODGE CIR offer parking?
Yes, 7071 DEER LODGE CIR offers parking.
Does 7071 DEER LODGE CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7071 DEER LODGE CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7071 DEER LODGE CIR have a pool?
Yes, 7071 DEER LODGE CIR has a pool.
Does 7071 DEER LODGE CIR have accessible units?
No, 7071 DEER LODGE CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 7071 DEER LODGE CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7071 DEER LODGE CIR has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
JTB
8876 A.C. Skinner Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Beach Villas
11555 Beach Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia