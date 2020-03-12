All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7068 Roundleaf Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7068 Roundleaf Drive
Last updated June 26 2020 at 9:33 AM

7068 Roundleaf Drive

7068 Roundleaf Drive · (904) 204-1266
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7068 Roundleaf Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7068 Roundleaf Drive · Avail. Aug 1

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1657 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
online portal
7068 Roundleaf Drive Available 08/01/20 Large Corner unit with lake & pool view! - **AVAILABLE AUGUST 1, 2020**

Immaculate end unit with LAKE and POOL views in Bartram Park's Greenbrier! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome features almost 1,700 sq. ft. of living space. Beautiful hardwood flooring downstairs and carpeting upstairs. Upon entering the unit you have a large open living room/dining area. Kitchen is open to the living room and features stainless steel appliances. Half bath located downstairs. Upstairs you have 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Master bathroom has dual sinks and a nicely redone tiled shower. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet as well. The location of this unit is prime! Located right next to the clubhouse you can walk to the pool or fitness center! Enjoy evenings on your screened in patio overlooking the beautiful lake with fountain. This unit is a must see and won't last long!

Small dogs under 35lbs are welcomed with a $300 non-refundable pet fee.
No cats please. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.
Mandatory $5.95 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Pkwy N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3891661)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7068 Roundleaf Drive have any available units?
7068 Roundleaf Drive has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7068 Roundleaf Drive have?
Some of 7068 Roundleaf Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7068 Roundleaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7068 Roundleaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7068 Roundleaf Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7068 Roundleaf Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7068 Roundleaf Drive offer parking?
No, 7068 Roundleaf Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7068 Roundleaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7068 Roundleaf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7068 Roundleaf Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7068 Roundleaf Drive has a pool.
Does 7068 Roundleaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 7068 Roundleaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7068 Roundleaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7068 Roundleaf Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7068 Roundleaf Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

JTB
8876 A.C. Skinner Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Retreat At St Johns
12310 Seacrest Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity