7068 Roundleaf Drive Available 08/01/20 Large Corner unit with lake & pool view! - **AVAILABLE AUGUST 1, 2020**



Immaculate end unit with LAKE and POOL views in Bartram Park's Greenbrier! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome features almost 1,700 sq. ft. of living space. Beautiful hardwood flooring downstairs and carpeting upstairs. Upon entering the unit you have a large open living room/dining area. Kitchen is open to the living room and features stainless steel appliances. Half bath located downstairs. Upstairs you have 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Master bathroom has dual sinks and a nicely redone tiled shower. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet as well. The location of this unit is prime! Located right next to the clubhouse you can walk to the pool or fitness center! Enjoy evenings on your screened in patio overlooking the beautiful lake with fountain. This unit is a must see and won't last long!



Small dogs under 35lbs are welcomed with a $300 non-refundable pet fee.

No cats please. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.

Mandatory $5.95 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



Nest Finders Property Management

9889 Gate Pkwy N, #402

Jacksonville, FL 32246



