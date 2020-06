Amenities

Windsor Falls - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with 1 car attached garage, located on the Southside of Jacksonville in the community Windsor Falls. The floor is laminate floor. No carpet. Washer and dryer will be provided by owner. condo change ownership on 12/18/2018. renter can only moves in 12/19/2019 and later. ground floor. All bedroom on ground floor. No stairs



