Unit Amenities ceiling fan w/d hookup Property Amenities

This beautiful townhouse is very spacious and located in one of the most convenient areas of Argyle forest. This unit It is equipped with a full kitchen and has ceiling fans as well as washer and dryer hook-ups! The flooring in this unit is tile throughout the living room and the bedrooms.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5703058)