7032 FONTAINEBLEAU RD
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:25 AM

7032 FONTAINEBLEAU RD

7032 Fontainebleau Crescent · No Longer Available
Location

7032 Fontainebleau Crescent, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Arlington

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
4 bedeoom 2 bathroom house with spacious kitchen - Property Id: 149600

This spacious home comes with a lot of space inside and outside of the home. It has a very spacious kitchen and backyard and well as large bedrooms and bathrooms. Close to shopping and major highways. $40 Application Fee per adult. Must pass Background/Credit check and provide income Verification with a NET INCOME OF 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT AMOUNT. Rent: $1,300 and Security Deposit: $1,300. 12 Month Lease. No Short Term Leases. Tenant pays all Utilities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149600p
Property Id 149600

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5109392)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7032 FONTAINEBLEAU RD have any available units?
7032 FONTAINEBLEAU RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7032 FONTAINEBLEAU RD currently offering any rent specials?
7032 FONTAINEBLEAU RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7032 FONTAINEBLEAU RD pet-friendly?
No, 7032 FONTAINEBLEAU RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7032 FONTAINEBLEAU RD offer parking?
No, 7032 FONTAINEBLEAU RD does not offer parking.
Does 7032 FONTAINEBLEAU RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7032 FONTAINEBLEAU RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7032 FONTAINEBLEAU RD have a pool?
No, 7032 FONTAINEBLEAU RD does not have a pool.
Does 7032 FONTAINEBLEAU RD have accessible units?
No, 7032 FONTAINEBLEAU RD does not have accessible units.
Does 7032 FONTAINEBLEAU RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 7032 FONTAINEBLEAU RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7032 FONTAINEBLEAU RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7032 FONTAINEBLEAU RD does not have units with air conditioning.
