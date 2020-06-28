7032 FONTAINEBLEAU RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

4 bedeoom 2 bathroom house with spacious kitchen - Property Id: 149600



This spacious home comes with a lot of space inside and outside of the home. It has a very spacious kitchen and backyard and well as large bedrooms and bathrooms. Close to shopping and major highways. $40 Application Fee per adult. Must pass Background/Credit check and provide income Verification with a NET INCOME OF 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT AMOUNT. Rent: $1,300 and Security Deposit: $1,300. 12 Month Lease. No Short Term Leases. Tenant pays all Utilities.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149600p

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5109392)