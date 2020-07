Amenities

Beautiful ranch in the Sweetwater area is located within walking distance to elementary and middle schools! This 3-bedroom, 2-bath home, w/office features a larger living area, and a spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances. This lot features mature trees for shade. Close to shopping, dining, and I-295 Schedule a self tour and apply at www.Goalproperties.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.