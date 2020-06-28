All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6996 GOLDILOCKS LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6996 GOLDILOCKS LN
Last updated April 2 2020 at 11:37 PM

6996 GOLDILOCKS LN

6996 Goldilocks Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Hyde Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6996 Goldilocks Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hyde Park

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 5 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please call or email to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6996 GOLDILOCKS LN have any available units?
6996 GOLDILOCKS LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6996 GOLDILOCKS LN currently offering any rent specials?
6996 GOLDILOCKS LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6996 GOLDILOCKS LN pet-friendly?
No, 6996 GOLDILOCKS LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6996 GOLDILOCKS LN offer parking?
No, 6996 GOLDILOCKS LN does not offer parking.
Does 6996 GOLDILOCKS LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6996 GOLDILOCKS LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6996 GOLDILOCKS LN have a pool?
No, 6996 GOLDILOCKS LN does not have a pool.
Does 6996 GOLDILOCKS LN have accessible units?
No, 6996 GOLDILOCKS LN does not have accessible units.
Does 6996 GOLDILOCKS LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 6996 GOLDILOCKS LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6996 GOLDILOCKS LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 6996 GOLDILOCKS LN does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Heritage Deerwood
10901 Burnt Mill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
The Retreat At St Johns
12310 Seacrest Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia