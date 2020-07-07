6930 Cherbourg Ave S

Amenities

Large three bedroom home located in the Normandy area. Home features a court yard, entry foyer, formal living/dining combo and updated kitchen. Plenty of storage space located in laundry room behind carport. Pet friendly with approval and non-refundable fee. Apply online today! 25% OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT WITH FULL DEPOSIT, IF PAID BY 2/25!!



