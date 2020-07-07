All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6930 Cherbourg Ave S

6930 Cherbourg Ave S · No Longer Available
Location

6930 Cherbourg Ave S, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Normandy Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f78f7e50fc ----
Large three bedroom home located in the Normandy area. Home features a court yard, entry foyer, formal living/dining combo and updated kitchen. Plenty of storage space located in laundry room behind carport. Pet friendly with approval and non-refundable fee. Apply online today! 25% OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT WITH FULL DEPOSIT, IF PAID BY 2/25!!

BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com
Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6930 Cherbourg Ave S have any available units?
6930 Cherbourg Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6930 Cherbourg Ave S have?
Some of 6930 Cherbourg Ave S's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6930 Cherbourg Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
6930 Cherbourg Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6930 Cherbourg Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 6930 Cherbourg Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 6930 Cherbourg Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 6930 Cherbourg Ave S offers parking.
Does 6930 Cherbourg Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6930 Cherbourg Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6930 Cherbourg Ave S have a pool?
No, 6930 Cherbourg Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 6930 Cherbourg Ave S have accessible units?
No, 6930 Cherbourg Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 6930 Cherbourg Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 6930 Cherbourg Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.

