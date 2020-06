Amenities

**AVAILABLE NOW**Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the Gentle Woods subdivision. This home boasts almost 1,700 sq. ft. of living space. This home has carpet throughout. Large living room with fireplace. Spacious kitchen with nice black appliances. Master bedroom is a great size. Master bathroom features dual sinks, garden tub and walk-in shower. Washer/dryer included. Lawncare is tenants responsibility. No pets please.