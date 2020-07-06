All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6907 Hafford Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6907 Hafford Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6907 Hafford Ln

6907 Hafford Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6907 Hafford Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Oak Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c59935001c ----
This beautiful concrete block home has 3 bedrooms 1.5 bath & 1,494.00 Sq. Ft. Features freshly painted interior, and tile flooring throughout. The very large family room is perfect for entertaining. There\'s so much more, so hurry & book a showing before it\'s too late. Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. Apply online today!

BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com
Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6907 Hafford Ln have any available units?
6907 Hafford Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6907 Hafford Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6907 Hafford Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6907 Hafford Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 6907 Hafford Ln is pet friendly.
Does 6907 Hafford Ln offer parking?
No, 6907 Hafford Ln does not offer parking.
Does 6907 Hafford Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6907 Hafford Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6907 Hafford Ln have a pool?
No, 6907 Hafford Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6907 Hafford Ln have accessible units?
No, 6907 Hafford Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6907 Hafford Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 6907 Hafford Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6907 Hafford Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 6907 Hafford Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32225
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia