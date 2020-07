Amenities

3/2 Available on the Westside -

This big 3/2 home with den and bonus room features a fireplace, a fenced in front and back yard and a double driveway. This home has a big eat in equipped kitchen with lots of oak cabinets, ceramic tiled counter tops and all appliances, stove, fridge and microwave. This home also has ceramic tile, hard wood flooring, carpet in the bedrooms, central a/c and a utility room with w/d conn.



DIRECTIONS:S on Lane Ave, L on Cinderella



