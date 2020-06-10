All apartments in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
6856 Daughtry Boulevard South
Last updated April 10 2020 at 6:30 PM

6856 Daughtry Boulevard South

6856 Daughtry Boulevard South · No Longer Available
Location

6856 Daughtry Boulevard South, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Resident will be billed $150 per month for pool maintenance fee IF home is equipped with a swimming pool.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6856 Daughtry Boulevard South have any available units?
6856 Daughtry Boulevard South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6856 Daughtry Boulevard South currently offering any rent specials?
6856 Daughtry Boulevard South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6856 Daughtry Boulevard South pet-friendly?
Yes, 6856 Daughtry Boulevard South is pet friendly.
Does 6856 Daughtry Boulevard South offer parking?
No, 6856 Daughtry Boulevard South does not offer parking.
Does 6856 Daughtry Boulevard South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6856 Daughtry Boulevard South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6856 Daughtry Boulevard South have a pool?
Yes, 6856 Daughtry Boulevard South has a pool.
Does 6856 Daughtry Boulevard South have accessible units?
No, 6856 Daughtry Boulevard South does not have accessible units.
Does 6856 Daughtry Boulevard South have units with dishwashers?
No, 6856 Daughtry Boulevard South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6856 Daughtry Boulevard South have units with air conditioning?
No, 6856 Daughtry Boulevard South does not have units with air conditioning.
