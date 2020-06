Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage pet friendly

6841 Misty View Dr Available 09/26/19 Like new 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome near 295. - Like new 3 bedroom 2.5 townhome with over 1600 square feet. Beautiful wood floors , granite counter tops . Stainless appliances . Eat in kitchen . Master has walk in closet and his and her sinks. Attached 1 car garage . Washer and dryer included as a courtesy. Community is gated with pool with cabanas .



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5136343)