Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Adorable 3 bedroom home with designer kitchen and tile floors throughout! Check out this great house with a fenced in yard and screened patio perfect for Florida family days! Great location, easy access to 295 and Blanding blvd! Don't delay, call today to see your new home! Non aggresive pets will be considered on a case by case basis for this home that is available immediately.