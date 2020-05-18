6801 Roundleaf Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities business center gym parking pool garage

3Bedroom/2.5 Bath townhome available for rent in desirable Greenbrier community at Bartram Park. Nice upgraded Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, with 42'' cabinets & Corian counter-tops. Tiled floors in Kitchen,foryer and in wet areas. Attached 1 car garage. Living/Dining combo with large sliding glass doors to a screened in porch. Half bath on first level. Master Suite is spacious enough to hold larger furnitures with walk in closet & private bath with double vanity and Garden Tub with seperate shower. Washer & dryer included. 2nd bath is on the hallway upstairs with other 2 bedrooms.