6801 Roundleaf Drive
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

6801 Roundleaf Drive

6801 Roundleaf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6801 Roundleaf Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
gym
parking
pool
garage
3Bedroom/2.5 Bath townhome available for rent in desirable Greenbrier community at Bartram Park. Nice upgraded Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, with 42'' cabinets & Corian counter-tops. Tiled floors in Kitchen,foryer and in wet areas. Attached 1 car garage. Living/Dining combo with large sliding glass doors to a screened in porch. Half bath on first level. Master Suite is spacious enough to hold larger furnitures with walk in closet & private bath with double vanity and Garden Tub with seperate shower. Washer & dryer included. 2nd bath is on the hallway upstairs with other 2 bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6801 Roundleaf Drive have any available units?
6801 Roundleaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6801 Roundleaf Drive have?
Some of 6801 Roundleaf Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6801 Roundleaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6801 Roundleaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6801 Roundleaf Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6801 Roundleaf Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6801 Roundleaf Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6801 Roundleaf Drive offers parking.
Does 6801 Roundleaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6801 Roundleaf Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6801 Roundleaf Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6801 Roundleaf Drive has a pool.
Does 6801 Roundleaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 6801 Roundleaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6801 Roundleaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6801 Roundleaf Drive has units with dishwashers.

