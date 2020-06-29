677 CANDLEBARK DR

Amenities

Prime Location!! Your spacious lifestyle awaits! This gogeous 2 story home for rent is located off Kernan Blvd in a HOT area! First floor offers an open concept with a separate formal and family area. Your upgraded kitchen stuns you with Solid Surface Counter tops, 42'' uppers w/ crown molding & stainless steel appliances. The upstairs is complimented with a master suite and 2 full baths plus 4 great sized bedrooms. Master conveys with large bedroom, Jack & Jill sinks, tiled shower, Separate tub w/ jets and a walk in closet. Easy access from kitchen/family room to the backyard through your sliding glass door! Enjoy the Florida weather under your covered porch while the kids play in your huge backyard! You have it all!! NO CDD!!