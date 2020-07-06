All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6735 Salt Pond Drive North

6735 N Salt Pond Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6735 N Salt Pond Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32219
Forest Trails

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
key fob access
pet friendly
Be the first to live in this newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Jacksonville! Free Application! Enjoy living in a quiet neighborhood convenient to public transportation, beaches, and highways! FREE MONTH of rent available when signing a long-term lease (inquire for details)! Features include: Smart Home App to control Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat, Energy Star Rated Stainless Steel Appliances, LED Lighting, WaterSense Plumbing Fixtures, Hardwood Floors, Quartz Countertops, Master Suite, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Backyard Patio, and Two Car Garage. Energy Efficient features can save you more than $500 a year! Amenity Fees May Apply. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Units are pet-friendly. Minimum lease term of 12 months. Leases up to 10 years available. You may apply or set up a self-showing on our website! https://property.nationalhomerentals.com/properties/630801 Find out why you should rent from us! www.nhr.us
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6735 Salt Pond Drive North have any available units?
6735 Salt Pond Drive North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6735 Salt Pond Drive North have?
Some of 6735 Salt Pond Drive North's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6735 Salt Pond Drive North currently offering any rent specials?
6735 Salt Pond Drive North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6735 Salt Pond Drive North pet-friendly?
Yes, 6735 Salt Pond Drive North is pet friendly.
Does 6735 Salt Pond Drive North offer parking?
Yes, 6735 Salt Pond Drive North offers parking.
Does 6735 Salt Pond Drive North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6735 Salt Pond Drive North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6735 Salt Pond Drive North have a pool?
No, 6735 Salt Pond Drive North does not have a pool.
Does 6735 Salt Pond Drive North have accessible units?
No, 6735 Salt Pond Drive North does not have accessible units.
Does 6735 Salt Pond Drive North have units with dishwashers?
No, 6735 Salt Pond Drive North does not have units with dishwashers.

