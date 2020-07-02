All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6724 Cherbourg Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6724 Cherbourg Ave S
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

6724 Cherbourg Ave S

6724 South Cherbourg Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6724 South Cherbourg Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Normandy Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
6724 Cherbourg Ave S Available 05/15/20 3/2 at 6724 Cherbourg Ave -
This 3/2 home features a den, a carport and has been recently renovated. This home has all ceramic tiled floors, a big eat in kitchen equipped with side by side fridge with outside ice and water, dishwasher, microwave and stove. There are a lot of oak cabinets and counter space, a big living room, central a/c, utility room with washer dryer connections and upgraded lighted ceiling fans in all rooms.

DIRECTIONS: W on Normandy, R on La Marche, R on Cherbourg

(RLNE5682996)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6724 Cherbourg Ave S have any available units?
6724 Cherbourg Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6724 Cherbourg Ave S have?
Some of 6724 Cherbourg Ave S's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6724 Cherbourg Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
6724 Cherbourg Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6724 Cherbourg Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 6724 Cherbourg Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6724 Cherbourg Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 6724 Cherbourg Ave S offers parking.
Does 6724 Cherbourg Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6724 Cherbourg Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6724 Cherbourg Ave S have a pool?
No, 6724 Cherbourg Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 6724 Cherbourg Ave S have accessible units?
No, 6724 Cherbourg Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 6724 Cherbourg Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6724 Cherbourg Ave S has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Beach Villas
11555 Beach Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Oaks on Monument
401 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
The Jaxon
4450 Tropea Way
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia