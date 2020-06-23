All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6702 Buffalo Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6702 Buffalo Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6702 Buffalo Ave

6702 Buffalo Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6702 Buffalo Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Panama Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8dae7cd0db ----
Newly Renovated 2 Story 5/2. The downstairs has 2 bedroom with living area along with its own full bath with kitchenette area. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and renovated kitchen and bath.

Now Accepting Section 8

Professionally managed property by One Realty Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6702 Buffalo Ave have any available units?
6702 Buffalo Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6702 Buffalo Ave have?
Some of 6702 Buffalo Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6702 Buffalo Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6702 Buffalo Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6702 Buffalo Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6702 Buffalo Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6702 Buffalo Ave offer parking?
No, 6702 Buffalo Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6702 Buffalo Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6702 Buffalo Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6702 Buffalo Ave have a pool?
No, 6702 Buffalo Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6702 Buffalo Ave have accessible units?
No, 6702 Buffalo Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6702 Buffalo Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6702 Buffalo Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Cities for Families 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Beach Villas
11555 Beach Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
San Marco Promenade
2006 San Marco Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Lofts at Jefferson Station
799 Water Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia