6414 LAVENHORN RD
Last updated May 18 2019 at 2:05 AM

6414 LAVENHORN RD

6414 Lavenhorn Ct · No Longer Available
Location

6414 Lavenhorn Ct, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Greenland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Gorgeous 4/3 in a great community with beautiful amenities including clubhouse pool, sand volleyball, tennis and playground. Whether you work at NAS Jax or NS Mayport this home is centrally located. Featuring a custom kitchen with glass-door pantry, stainless appliances, granite counter-tops, and breakfast bar and nook that all open to the spacious family room. Just off the family room you will find a large screened patio and toward the front of the first level a formal dining room just off the foyer. Also on the first level are a guest bedroom and full bath.Upstairs are two more guest bedrooms, guest bath, laundry, and the owner's suite with vaulted ceiling and large ensuite bath with soaker tub, walk-in shower and spacious walk-in closet. Available now, non-smokers only, w/d included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6414 LAVENHORN RD have any available units?
6414 LAVENHORN RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6414 LAVENHORN RD have?
Some of 6414 LAVENHORN RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6414 LAVENHORN RD currently offering any rent specials?
6414 LAVENHORN RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6414 LAVENHORN RD pet-friendly?
No, 6414 LAVENHORN RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6414 LAVENHORN RD offer parking?
Yes, 6414 LAVENHORN RD offers parking.
Does 6414 LAVENHORN RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6414 LAVENHORN RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6414 LAVENHORN RD have a pool?
Yes, 6414 LAVENHORN RD has a pool.
Does 6414 LAVENHORN RD have accessible units?
No, 6414 LAVENHORN RD does not have accessible units.
Does 6414 LAVENHORN RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6414 LAVENHORN RD has units with dishwashers.
