6414 LAVENHORN RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool tennis court volleyball court

Gorgeous 4/3 in a great community with beautiful amenities including clubhouse pool, sand volleyball, tennis and playground. Whether you work at NAS Jax or NS Mayport this home is centrally located. Featuring a custom kitchen with glass-door pantry, stainless appliances, granite counter-tops, and breakfast bar and nook that all open to the spacious family room. Just off the family room you will find a large screened patio and toward the front of the first level a formal dining room just off the foyer. Also on the first level are a guest bedroom and full bath.Upstairs are two more guest bedrooms, guest bath, laundry, and the owner's suite with vaulted ceiling and large ensuite bath with soaker tub, walk-in shower and spacious walk-in closet. Available now, non-smokers only, w/d included.