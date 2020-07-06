This move-in ready apartment has been recently updated with new flooring and fresh vibrant paint. There are two large bedrooms that have plenty of closet space. The open concept of the kitchen and living area means you won't miss out on any fun. Schedule your showing appointment to see this apartment today! Renters Insurance required.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
6405 COOPER LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.