6405 COOPER LN
Last updated November 21 2019 at 9:26 AM

6405 COOPER LN

6405 Cooper Ln · No Longer Available
Location

6405 Cooper Ln, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hyde Park

Amenities

recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This move-in ready apartment has been recently updated with new flooring and fresh vibrant paint. There are two large bedrooms that have plenty of closet space. The open concept of the kitchen and living area means you won't miss out on any fun. Schedule your showing appointment to see this apartment today! Renters Insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6405 COOPER LN have any available units?
6405 COOPER LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6405 COOPER LN have?
Some of 6405 COOPER LN's amenities include recently renovated, ceiling fan, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6405 COOPER LN currently offering any rent specials?
6405 COOPER LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6405 COOPER LN pet-friendly?
No, 6405 COOPER LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6405 COOPER LN offer parking?
No, 6405 COOPER LN does not offer parking.
Does 6405 COOPER LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6405 COOPER LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6405 COOPER LN have a pool?
No, 6405 COOPER LN does not have a pool.
Does 6405 COOPER LN have accessible units?
No, 6405 COOPER LN does not have accessible units.
Does 6405 COOPER LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 6405 COOPER LN does not have units with dishwashers.

