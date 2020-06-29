All apartments in Jacksonville
6332 ENDELSTOW LN
Last updated February 27 2020 at 12:08 PM

6332 ENDELSTOW LN

6332 Endelstow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6332 Endelstow Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Greenland

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Location! Location!! Location !!!Close to I-95, 295, 9A and 9B.Beautiful home with a huge master bedroom, with lots of storage and plenty of natural light. The house is equipped with solar power for electricity, water softener and well water for irrigation to save a lot on your electric and water bill. All stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops and 42 inch cabinets. Spacious house with an open floor plan. Large walk-in closet and gorgeous loft area in second floor.Amenities include pool, playground, beach volleyball and tennis courts. Great neighbors and very friendly community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6332 ENDELSTOW LN have any available units?
6332 ENDELSTOW LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6332 ENDELSTOW LN have?
Some of 6332 ENDELSTOW LN's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6332 ENDELSTOW LN currently offering any rent specials?
6332 ENDELSTOW LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6332 ENDELSTOW LN pet-friendly?
No, 6332 ENDELSTOW LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6332 ENDELSTOW LN offer parking?
No, 6332 ENDELSTOW LN does not offer parking.
Does 6332 ENDELSTOW LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6332 ENDELSTOW LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6332 ENDELSTOW LN have a pool?
Yes, 6332 ENDELSTOW LN has a pool.
Does 6332 ENDELSTOW LN have accessible units?
No, 6332 ENDELSTOW LN does not have accessible units.
Does 6332 ENDELSTOW LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6332 ENDELSTOW LN has units with dishwashers.
