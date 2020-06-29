6332 ENDELSTOW LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool tennis court volleyball court

Location! Location!! Location !!!Close to I-95, 295, 9A and 9B.Beautiful home with a huge master bedroom, with lots of storage and plenty of natural light. The house is equipped with solar power for electricity, water softener and well water for irrigation to save a lot on your electric and water bill. All stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops and 42 inch cabinets. Spacious house with an open floor plan. Large walk-in closet and gorgeous loft area in second floor.Amenities include pool, playground, beach volleyball and tennis courts. Great neighbors and very friendly community.