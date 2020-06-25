Rent Calculator
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:24 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6330 KIMBERLY LN
6330 Kimberly Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Jacksonville
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location
6330 Kimberly Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills Estates
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
WESTSIDE (32210) - Townhome - Combination Living Room & Dining Room - NEW Carpet in Bedrooms-New Wood Vinyl Plank Floors - Kitchen Equipped - CH&A - Washer/Dryer Hookups - Yard Service Included - Offstreet Parking-No Pets
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6330 KIMBERLY LN have any available units?
6330 KIMBERLY LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6330 KIMBERLY LN have?
Some of 6330 KIMBERLY LN's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6330 KIMBERLY LN currently offering any rent specials?
6330 KIMBERLY LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6330 KIMBERLY LN pet-friendly?
No, 6330 KIMBERLY LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 6330 KIMBERLY LN offer parking?
Yes, 6330 KIMBERLY LN offers parking.
Does 6330 KIMBERLY LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6330 KIMBERLY LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6330 KIMBERLY LN have a pool?
No, 6330 KIMBERLY LN does not have a pool.
Does 6330 KIMBERLY LN have accessible units?
No, 6330 KIMBERLY LN does not have accessible units.
Does 6330 KIMBERLY LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 6330 KIMBERLY LN does not have units with dishwashers.
