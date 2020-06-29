All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6326 KIMBERLY LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6326 KIMBERLY LN
Last updated April 17 2020 at 12:59 PM

6326 KIMBERLY LN

6326 Kimberly Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6326 Kimberly Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
WESTSIDE (32210) - Townhome - Combination Living Room &Dining Room - Wood Floors - Kitchen Equipped - CH&A -Washer/Dryer Hookups - Yard Service Included - OffstreetParking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6326 KIMBERLY LN have any available units?
6326 KIMBERLY LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6326 KIMBERLY LN have?
Some of 6326 KIMBERLY LN's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6326 KIMBERLY LN currently offering any rent specials?
6326 KIMBERLY LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6326 KIMBERLY LN pet-friendly?
No, 6326 KIMBERLY LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6326 KIMBERLY LN offer parking?
Yes, 6326 KIMBERLY LN offers parking.
Does 6326 KIMBERLY LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6326 KIMBERLY LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6326 KIMBERLY LN have a pool?
No, 6326 KIMBERLY LN does not have a pool.
Does 6326 KIMBERLY LN have accessible units?
No, 6326 KIMBERLY LN does not have accessible units.
Does 6326 KIMBERLY LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6326 KIMBERLY LN has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fusion
8283 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32204
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way
Jacksonville, FL 32258

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia