6266 AUTUMN BERRY CIR
6266 AUTUMN BERRY CIR

6266 Autumn Berry Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6266 Autumn Berry Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Beautiful Townhome in the gated community of Hawthorn in Bartram Park, minutes away from Baptist Hospital, restaurants, beaches, shops entertainment. This lovely property has been freshly painted, new carpet downstairs, 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, large kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Breakfast bar with plenty of cabinet space. Large family room/ dinning room combo has a glass sliding doors leading to the covered lanai which has great water views. Upstairs you will find large Master Bedroom with spacious walk in closet and large en-suite bath. There are 2 additional bedrooms with generous closet space. Laundry room upstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6266 AUTUMN BERRY CIR have any available units?
6266 AUTUMN BERRY CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6266 AUTUMN BERRY CIR have?
Some of 6266 AUTUMN BERRY CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6266 AUTUMN BERRY CIR currently offering any rent specials?
6266 AUTUMN BERRY CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6266 AUTUMN BERRY CIR pet-friendly?
No, 6266 AUTUMN BERRY CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6266 AUTUMN BERRY CIR offer parking?
No, 6266 AUTUMN BERRY CIR does not offer parking.
Does 6266 AUTUMN BERRY CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6266 AUTUMN BERRY CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6266 AUTUMN BERRY CIR have a pool?
Yes, 6266 AUTUMN BERRY CIR has a pool.
Does 6266 AUTUMN BERRY CIR have accessible units?
No, 6266 AUTUMN BERRY CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 6266 AUTUMN BERRY CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6266 AUTUMN BERRY CIR has units with dishwashers.
