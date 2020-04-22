6266 AUTUMN BERRY CIR

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets pool microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Beautiful Townhome in the gated community of Hawthorn in Bartram Park, minutes away from Baptist Hospital, restaurants, beaches, shops entertainment. This lovely property has been freshly painted, new carpet downstairs, 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, large kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Breakfast bar with plenty of cabinet space. Large family room/ dinning room combo has a glass sliding doors leading to the covered lanai which has great water views. Upstairs you will find large Master Bedroom with spacious walk in closet and large en-suite bath. There are 2 additional bedrooms with generous closet space. Laundry room upstairs.