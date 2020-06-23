Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6241 SUNDOWN DR
Last updated March 19 2019
1 of 10
6241 SUNDOWN DR
6241 Sundown Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
6241 Sundown Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Wesconnett
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This mobile home features 3 bedrooms 2 baths, spacious, living room, kitchen
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6241 SUNDOWN DR have any available units?
6241 SUNDOWN DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 6241 SUNDOWN DR currently offering any rent specials?
6241 SUNDOWN DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6241 SUNDOWN DR pet-friendly?
No, 6241 SUNDOWN DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 6241 SUNDOWN DR offer parking?
No, 6241 SUNDOWN DR does not offer parking.
Does 6241 SUNDOWN DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6241 SUNDOWN DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6241 SUNDOWN DR have a pool?
No, 6241 SUNDOWN DR does not have a pool.
Does 6241 SUNDOWN DR have accessible units?
No, 6241 SUNDOWN DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6241 SUNDOWN DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 6241 SUNDOWN DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6241 SUNDOWN DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6241 SUNDOWN DR does not have units with air conditioning.
