Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6238 Green Pine Lane
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:25 PM

6238 Green Pine Lane

6238 Green Pine Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6238 Green Pine Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arlington Manor

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6238 Green Pine Lane have any available units?
6238 Green Pine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6238 Green Pine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6238 Green Pine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6238 Green Pine Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6238 Green Pine Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6238 Green Pine Lane offer parking?
No, 6238 Green Pine Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6238 Green Pine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6238 Green Pine Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6238 Green Pine Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6238 Green Pine Lane has a pool.
Does 6238 Green Pine Lane have accessible units?
No, 6238 Green Pine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6238 Green Pine Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6238 Green Pine Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6238 Green Pine Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6238 Green Pine Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

