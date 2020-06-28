6223 Longchamp Dr

This beautiful and spacious 2 bed 1.5 bath apartment is located on the Westside of Jacksonville Florida near the Orange Park Mall. This unit includes a full size washer and dryer as well as ceiling fans. Our spacious apartment is tiled through out the unit with a fully equipped kitchen! Coming Soon! Westside Rentals does not accept section 8 vouches and does not accept HUD applicants. If you have any questions feel free to contact the office at (904)-226-4459.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5105417)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
