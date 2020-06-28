All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

6223 Longchamp Dr

6223 Longchamp Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6223 Longchamp Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Duclay

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
This beautiful and spacious 2 bed 1.5 bath apartment is located on the Westside of Jacksonville Florida near the Orange Park Mall. This unit includes a full size washer and dryer as well as ceiling fans. Our spacious apartment is tiled through out the unit with a fully equipped kitchen! Coming Soon! Westside Rentals does not accept section 8 vouches and does not accept HUD applicants. If you have any questions feel free to contact the office at (904)-226-4459.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5105417)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6223 Longchamp Dr have any available units?
6223 Longchamp Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6223 Longchamp Dr have?
Some of 6223 Longchamp Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6223 Longchamp Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6223 Longchamp Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6223 Longchamp Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6223 Longchamp Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6223 Longchamp Dr offer parking?
No, 6223 Longchamp Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6223 Longchamp Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6223 Longchamp Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6223 Longchamp Dr have a pool?
No, 6223 Longchamp Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6223 Longchamp Dr have accessible units?
No, 6223 Longchamp Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6223 Longchamp Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6223 Longchamp Dr has units with dishwashers.
