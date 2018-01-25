6157 ECLIPSE CIR

Amenities
**AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN**Loads of space in this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Sumerlin at Bartram Park! This home boasts almost 2,000 sq. ft. of living space and comes with a 2 car attached garage!! Spacious living room/dining layout. Open kitchen with tall 42' cabinets, black appliances and island. The entire downstairs has laminate and tile flooring. Half bathroom downstairs as well. All 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms are located upstairs. Master bedroom is a great size. Master bath has dual sinks, garden tub, walk-in tiled shower and large walk-in closet! This home has a nice size private, pavered courtyard off the living room. Washer/Dryer included.Pets are welcomed.