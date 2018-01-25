6157 ECLIPSE CIR

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage walk in closets courtyard bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

**AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN**Loads of space in this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Sumerlin at Bartram Park! This home boasts almost 2,000 sq. ft. of living space and comes with a 2 car attached garage!! Spacious living room/dining layout. Open kitchen with tall 42' cabinets, black appliances and island. The entire downstairs has laminate and tile flooring. Half bathroom downstairs as well. All 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms are located upstairs. Master bedroom is a great size. Master bath has dual sinks, garden tub, walk-in tiled shower and large walk-in closet! This home has a nice size private, pavered courtyard off the living room. Washer/Dryer included.Pets are welcomed.