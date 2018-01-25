All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated December 18 2019

6157 ECLIPSE CIR

6157 Eclipse Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6157 Eclipse Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
courtyard
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN**Loads of space in this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Sumerlin at Bartram Park! This home boasts almost 2,000 sq. ft. of living space and comes with a 2 car attached garage!! Spacious living room/dining layout. Open kitchen with tall 42' cabinets, black appliances and island. The entire downstairs has laminate and tile flooring. Half bathroom downstairs as well. All 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms are located upstairs. Master bedroom is a great size. Master bath has dual sinks, garden tub, walk-in tiled shower and large walk-in closet! This home has a nice size private, pavered courtyard off the living room. Washer/Dryer included.Pets are welcomed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6157 ECLIPSE CIR have any available units?
6157 ECLIPSE CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6157 ECLIPSE CIR have?
Some of 6157 ECLIPSE CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6157 ECLIPSE CIR currently offering any rent specials?
6157 ECLIPSE CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6157 ECLIPSE CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 6157 ECLIPSE CIR is pet friendly.
Does 6157 ECLIPSE CIR offer parking?
Yes, 6157 ECLIPSE CIR offers parking.
Does 6157 ECLIPSE CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6157 ECLIPSE CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6157 ECLIPSE CIR have a pool?
No, 6157 ECLIPSE CIR does not have a pool.
Does 6157 ECLIPSE CIR have accessible units?
No, 6157 ECLIPSE CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 6157 ECLIPSE CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 6157 ECLIPSE CIR does not have units with dishwashers.

