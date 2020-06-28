6110 SABRE DR

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

More pics to follow in a few days. Remodeled 3/1, corner lot in the wonderful Ortega Hills area. All new wood tile floorings, fresh paint throughout, brand new bathroom. Great layout with separate dining and formal living areas. New roof, windows and plumbing, Home will be ready by Oct 15th, maybe sooner. Great landlord looking for great tenants. Must have 3x verifiable rental income, no evictions in the past 5 years, no more than 3 residences in 5 years. Owner may consider selling it for the right price.