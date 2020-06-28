All apartments in Jacksonville
6099 MAGGIES CIR
Last updated March 23 2020 at 11:16 PM

6099 MAGGIES CIR

6099 Maggies Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6099 Maggies Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Oak Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
Very spacious and very clean 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo off Blanding Boulevard. Gated community with easy access to shopping and dining. Enjoy the community amenities: pool, club facility and playground. One level with living/dining room with cathedral ceilings. Vinyl flooring in kitchen and baths. Range, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave and washer/dryer. Master Bedroom as a walk in closet and private bathroom. Call for an appointment to see this great home. No pets! Must have a credit score of 550 or better. Note: Commercial Vehicles cannot be parked on the property

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

