6099 MAGGIES CIR

Very spacious and very clean 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo off Blanding Boulevard. Gated community with easy access to shopping and dining. Enjoy the community amenities: pool, club facility and playground. One level with living/dining room with cathedral ceilings. Vinyl flooring in kitchen and baths. Range, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave and washer/dryer. Master Bedroom as a walk in closet and private bathroom. Call for an appointment to see this great home. No pets! Must have a credit score of 550 or better. Note: Commercial Vehicles cannot be parked on the property