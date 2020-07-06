Amenities
6093 Maggies Cir #110 Available 10/15/19 NATURE'S HIDEAWAY! 3/2 Condo in Gated Community (COMING OCTOBER 2019) - Gated Neighborhood - Second floor three bedroom, two bath condo with beautiful view of the lake. Unit features a living/dining room combo. The kitchen is loaded with cabinets for storage with plenty of work space, a pantry and a full stainless steel appliance package to include smooth top stove, microwave, dishwasher. and refrigerator with ice maker & stack-able washer/dryer. Community Pool. Convenient to NAS Jax, FSCJ Kent Campus, FSCJ Cecil Center Campus, shopping, I-95 and I-295. The Neighborhood is pet-friendly. All pets must be pre-approved,. There is a $200 non-refundable pet fee and Pet Rent of $20 per month. Tenants are required to have RENTERS INSURANCE.
Natures Hideaway Application Requirements: 18( yrs) old, Credit Score Of 550 or above, Income 3(X) market rent, 3 (Yrs) verifiable rental history,
NH Application Denial: No Evictions, No convictions for illegal manufacture or distribution of a controlled substance, No bad rental history with Pets
(RLNE2077430)