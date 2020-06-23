All apartments in Jacksonville
6062 Bartholf Ave

6062 Bartholf Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6062 Bartholf Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills Estates

Amenities

range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Come See Your Beautiful New Home! - Cute 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom with fenced in backyard! Available now!

**Never pay last months rent upfront! Most properties credit as low as 500 accepted! Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is 1 to 2 months rent based on credit, rental history, references and employment/income (must be verifiable and at least 3x rent). $75 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA's have additional fees. Thank you for looking but please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or left owing a landlord, felonies within the last seven years, drug sales or any violent felony. **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6062 Bartholf Ave have any available units?
6062 Bartholf Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6062 Bartholf Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6062 Bartholf Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6062 Bartholf Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6062 Bartholf Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6062 Bartholf Ave offer parking?
No, 6062 Bartholf Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6062 Bartholf Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6062 Bartholf Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6062 Bartholf Ave have a pool?
No, 6062 Bartholf Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6062 Bartholf Ave have accessible units?
No, 6062 Bartholf Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6062 Bartholf Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6062 Bartholf Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6062 Bartholf Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6062 Bartholf Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
