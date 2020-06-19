All apartments in Jacksonville
6020 LAKE RIDGE AVE
Last updated December 4 2019 at 12:40 PM

6020 LAKE RIDGE AVE

6020 Lake Ridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6020 Lake Ridge Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Lake Lucina

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Rental alert!!! This well maintained has been remodeled and is move in ready! Fresh interior paint throughout the entire home. A spacious kitchen that conveys with stainless steel appliances and tons of cabinet space! New hardwood flooring installed inside the home. The master bedroom and walk in closet offer endless cabinet space. Lots of storage space throughout home. Your laundry comes with a washer/dryer and you will fall inlove with the backyard as it is humongous and newly fenced! A 10 minute commute to Jacksonville University. Arlington Expressway and I-295 are at your discretion for traveling! This kind of deal you must see for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6020 LAKE RIDGE AVE have any available units?
6020 LAKE RIDGE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6020 LAKE RIDGE AVE have?
Some of 6020 LAKE RIDGE AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6020 LAKE RIDGE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
6020 LAKE RIDGE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6020 LAKE RIDGE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 6020 LAKE RIDGE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6020 LAKE RIDGE AVE offer parking?
No, 6020 LAKE RIDGE AVE does not offer parking.
Does 6020 LAKE RIDGE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6020 LAKE RIDGE AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6020 LAKE RIDGE AVE have a pool?
No, 6020 LAKE RIDGE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 6020 LAKE RIDGE AVE have accessible units?
No, 6020 LAKE RIDGE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6020 LAKE RIDGE AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6020 LAKE RIDGE AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
