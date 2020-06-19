6020 Lake Ridge Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32211 Lake Lucina
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Rental alert!!! This well maintained has been remodeled and is move in ready! Fresh interior paint throughout the entire home. A spacious kitchen that conveys with stainless steel appliances and tons of cabinet space! New hardwood flooring installed inside the home. The master bedroom and walk in closet offer endless cabinet space. Lots of storage space throughout home. Your laundry comes with a washer/dryer and you will fall inlove with the backyard as it is humongous and newly fenced! A 10 minute commute to Jacksonville University. Arlington Expressway and I-295 are at your discretion for traveling! This kind of deal you must see for yourself!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6020 LAKE RIDGE AVE have any available units?
6020 LAKE RIDGE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.