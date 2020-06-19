6020 LAKE RIDGE AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Rental alert!!! This well maintained has been remodeled and is move in ready! Fresh interior paint throughout the entire home. A spacious kitchen that conveys with stainless steel appliances and tons of cabinet space! New hardwood flooring installed inside the home. The master bedroom and walk in closet offer endless cabinet space. Lots of storage space throughout home. Your laundry comes with a washer/dryer and you will fall inlove with the backyard as it is humongous and newly fenced! A 10 minute commute to Jacksonville University. Arlington Expressway and I-295 are at your discretion for traveling! This kind of deal you must see for yourself!