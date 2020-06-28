5824 Liska Drive

Amenities

pet friendly fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

•3 bedroom/2 bathroom townhome

•Bay window eat-in area in kitchen

•Living room and dining room combo

•Kitchen offers: all appliances, pass thru to dining room, pantry closet & eat in space

•Wood burning stone fireplace in living room

•New carpet in living areas, bedrooms and ceramic tile in kitchen

•Inside laundry connections

•Fenced backyard



NOTE:

○○ Security deposit amount may vary

○○○ No pets allowed



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,075, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,075, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.