5824 Liska Drive
Last updated September 19 2019 at 5:06 PM

5824 Liska Drive

5824 Liska Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5824 Liska Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Wesconnett

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
•3 bedroom/2 bathroom townhome
•Bay window eat-in area in kitchen
•Living room and dining room combo
•Kitchen offers: all appliances, pass thru to dining room, pantry closet & eat in space
•Wood burning stone fireplace in living room
•New carpet in living areas, bedrooms and ceramic tile in kitchen
•Inside laundry connections
•Fenced backyard

NOTE:
○○ Security deposit amount may vary
○○○ No pets allowed

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,075, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,075, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5824 Liska Drive have any available units?
5824 Liska Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5824 Liska Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5824 Liska Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5824 Liska Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5824 Liska Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5824 Liska Drive offer parking?
No, 5824 Liska Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5824 Liska Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5824 Liska Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5824 Liska Drive have a pool?
No, 5824 Liska Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5824 Liska Drive have accessible units?
No, 5824 Liska Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5824 Liska Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5824 Liska Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5824 Liska Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5824 Liska Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
