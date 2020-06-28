5824 Liska Drive

Amenities
•3 bedroom/2 bathroom townhome
•Bay window eat-in area in kitchen
•Living room and dining room combo
•Kitchen offers: all appliances, pass thru to dining room, pantry closet & eat in space
•Wood burning stone fireplace in living room
•New carpet in living areas, bedrooms and ceramic tile in kitchen
•Inside laundry connections
•Fenced backyard
NOTE:
○○ Security deposit amount may vary
○○○ No pets allowed
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,075, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,075, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.