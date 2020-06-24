5822 Liska Drive

Amenities

View on your own!!!



•2 Bedroom/2 Bath townhome

•Open kitchen with eat-in area featuring bay window

•Breakfast bar that opens to dining area & living room

•Brick corner fireplace in the living room

•Large master suite located upstairs on rear side

•Secondary bedrooms has direct access to additional semi-private bathroom

•Sun room off back

•Fenced backyard



NOTE:

••Security deposit may vary

••Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $940, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $940, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.