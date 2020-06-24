5822 Liska Drive

Amenities
View on your own!!!
•2 Bedroom/2 Bath townhome
•Open kitchen with eat-in area featuring bay window
•Breakfast bar that opens to dining area & living room
•Brick corner fireplace in the living room
•Large master suite located upstairs on rear side
•Secondary bedrooms has direct access to additional semi-private bathroom
•Sun room off back
•Fenced backyard
NOTE:
••Security deposit may vary
••Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.
Rental Terms: Rent: $940, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $940, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.