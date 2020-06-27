All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:47 AM

5719 Marlin Court

5719 Marlin Court · No Longer Available
Location

5719 Marlin Court, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arlington Manor

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3/1 in Arlington - R$935 D$935

This attractive brick front 3/1 with one car garage sits on a desirable corner property on a dead end road. There is a large front porch, a big living room with ceramic tile and a fully equipped kitchen with lots of lovely oak cabinets equipped with all appliances and double door fridge. There are large bedrooms with carpet, all blinds included, central a/c and w/d connections.

Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $40 is required along with the Reservation Fee.

(RLNE5031149)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5719 Marlin Court have any available units?
5719 Marlin Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5719 Marlin Court have?
Some of 5719 Marlin Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5719 Marlin Court currently offering any rent specials?
5719 Marlin Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5719 Marlin Court pet-friendly?
No, 5719 Marlin Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5719 Marlin Court offer parking?
Yes, 5719 Marlin Court offers parking.
Does 5719 Marlin Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5719 Marlin Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5719 Marlin Court have a pool?
No, 5719 Marlin Court does not have a pool.
Does 5719 Marlin Court have accessible units?
No, 5719 Marlin Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5719 Marlin Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5719 Marlin Court does not have units with dishwashers.
