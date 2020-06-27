5719 Marlin Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

3/1 in Arlington - R$935 D$935



This attractive brick front 3/1 with one car garage sits on a desirable corner property on a dead end road. There is a large front porch, a big living room with ceramic tile and a fully equipped kitchen with lots of lovely oak cabinets equipped with all appliances and double door fridge. There are large bedrooms with carpet, all blinds included, central a/c and w/d connections.



Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $40 is required along with the Reservation Fee.



(RLNE5031149)