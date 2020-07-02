All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5672 Bryner Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5672 Bryner Drive
Last updated April 6 2020 at 6:25 PM

5672 Bryner Drive

5672 Bryner Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5672 Bryner Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Wesconnett

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
•2 bedroom/2 bathroom townhome
•Large living & dining room combination
•Laminate vinyl flooring downstairs
•Kitchen offers eat-in area with bay window; refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, pantry & breakfast bar
•Half bath downstairs
•Both bedrooms upstairs with their own bathroom
•Plenty of closet space
•Screen patio
•Storage area and washer/dryer connections off screen patio
•Fenced backyard

NOTE:
-Security deposit amount may vary
--Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $950, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5672 Bryner Drive have any available units?
5672 Bryner Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5672 Bryner Drive have?
Some of 5672 Bryner Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5672 Bryner Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5672 Bryner Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5672 Bryner Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5672 Bryner Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5672 Bryner Drive offer parking?
No, 5672 Bryner Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5672 Bryner Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5672 Bryner Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5672 Bryner Drive have a pool?
No, 5672 Bryner Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5672 Bryner Drive have accessible units?
No, 5672 Bryner Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5672 Bryner Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5672 Bryner Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
Northlake Apartments
2445 Dunn Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Southside Villas
8745 Palm Breeze Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia