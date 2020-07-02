5672 Bryner Drive

Amenities
•2 bedroom/2 bathroom townhome
•Large living & dining room combination
•Laminate vinyl flooring downstairs
•Kitchen offers eat-in area with bay window; refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, pantry & breakfast bar
•Half bath downstairs
•Both bedrooms upstairs with their own bathroom
•Plenty of closet space
•Screen patio
•Storage area and washer/dryer connections off screen patio
•Fenced backyard
NOTE:
-Security deposit amount may vary
--Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.
Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $950, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.