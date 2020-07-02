5672 Bryner Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

•2 bedroom/2 bathroom townhome

•Large living & dining room combination

•Laminate vinyl flooring downstairs

•Kitchen offers eat-in area with bay window; refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, pantry & breakfast bar

•Half bath downstairs

•Both bedrooms upstairs with their own bathroom

•Plenty of closet space

•Screen patio

•Storage area and washer/dryer connections off screen patio

•Fenced backyard



NOTE:

-Security deposit amount may vary

--Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $950, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.