All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5662 Bryner Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5662 Bryner Drive
Last updated April 29 2020 at 3:55 PM

5662 Bryner Drive

5662 Bryner Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5662 Bryner Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Wesconnett

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
•3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms
•Tile entry
•Laminate flooring in main living area and carpeted stairs and bedrooms
•Open floor plan
•Pass thru kitchen counter with breakfast bar
•Large pantry closet
•One bedroom on first floor
•Split bedroom arrangement upstairs
•Screened patio
•Laundry room of patio with washer dryer connections
•Fenced backyard

NOTE:
•Security deposit may vary
••Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1150, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5662 Bryner Drive have any available units?
5662 Bryner Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5662 Bryner Drive have?
Some of 5662 Bryner Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5662 Bryner Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5662 Bryner Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5662 Bryner Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5662 Bryner Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5662 Bryner Drive offer parking?
No, 5662 Bryner Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5662 Bryner Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5662 Bryner Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5662 Bryner Drive have a pool?
No, 5662 Bryner Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5662 Bryner Drive have accessible units?
No, 5662 Bryner Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5662 Bryner Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5662 Bryner Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
The Menlo
11390 Square St
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
The Palms at Ortega
4800 Ortega Farms Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Lofts at Jefferson Station
799 Water Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia