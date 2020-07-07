All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5619 Pinebay Cir S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5619 Pinebay Cir S
Last updated September 7 2019 at 3:25 AM

5619 Pinebay Cir S

5619 Pinebay Circle South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Ortega Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5619 Pinebay Circle South, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/29502a20ad ---- Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Living spaces feature wood-style flooring. Kitchen and bathrooms are tiled. Bedrooms are carpeted. Large back yard is fenced and perfect for pets. Conveniently located in a quiet neighborhood near the Navy Base and I-295. Carpet Screened Lanai Tile Flooring Washer/ Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5619 Pinebay Cir S have any available units?
5619 Pinebay Cir S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5619 Pinebay Cir S have?
Some of 5619 Pinebay Cir S's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5619 Pinebay Cir S currently offering any rent specials?
5619 Pinebay Cir S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5619 Pinebay Cir S pet-friendly?
Yes, 5619 Pinebay Cir S is pet friendly.
Does 5619 Pinebay Cir S offer parking?
No, 5619 Pinebay Cir S does not offer parking.
Does 5619 Pinebay Cir S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5619 Pinebay Cir S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5619 Pinebay Cir S have a pool?
No, 5619 Pinebay Cir S does not have a pool.
Does 5619 Pinebay Cir S have accessible units?
No, 5619 Pinebay Cir S does not have accessible units.
Does 5619 Pinebay Cir S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5619 Pinebay Cir S does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Place at Capper Landing
10535 Lem Turner Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Retreat At St Johns
12310 Seacrest Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Columns
333 Laurina St
Jacksonville, FL 32216

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia