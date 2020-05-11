Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pool tennis court fireplace carpet

5615 San Juan Ave #411 Available 06/15/19 Coming Soon -San Juan and Cedar Creek Condo with 2 Bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths - Beautiful 2nd Floor, Two story townhome in a waterfront gated community is coming soon and waiting just waiting for you at Cedar Creek. Enjoy the tennis courts, boat ramp, dock, and community pool included with your monthly rent.



The first floor includes an open living space, a nice dining area, and half bath. Freshly painted walls, with a wood plank flooring. the living area is huge with Fireplace and a sliding glass door opens onto a large balcony,



The second floor has a master bedroom and bath. A second balcony which includes your laundry hookups is located in the master bedroom. Good sized rooms, like new carpeting and neutral paint color, make both rooms clean and cozy.



Easy access to Riverside/downtown or cross-town, Starbucks and Publix within 2 miles of condo!! Water stays on in owners name and you will be bill monthly by Compass Property Management Group. Tenant to establish an account with JEA for electric service.



Applications found on www.compasspmg.com site



Screening Requirements as follows:

550 or better credit score

No evictions or collections from previous landlords

Verifiable income 3 times or better rental rate



No Pets Allowed



