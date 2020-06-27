All apartments in Jacksonville
5615 San Juan Ave #112
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

5615 San Juan Ave #112

5615 San Juan Ave 112 · No Longer Available
Location

5615 San Juan Ave 112, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hyde Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
5615 San Juan Ave #112 Available 09/30/19 Cedar River Penthouse Condo West Side 3rd Floor Condo - With a like new interior: fully fresh paint, beautiful vinyl plank flooring, new carpeting in the bedrooms. This is a large 3/2 condo in Cedar Creek Landing will be the best rental you can find for the price.

You get a large open floor plan, wood burning stone fireplace, remote operated ceiling fans and lights fixtures for Living/Dining combo, plus the bedrooms, Eat-in kitchen area, jack/jill bath, tons of closet/storage and pantry space, Covered patio with access from living room and master bedroom, Full size (as-is) washer and dryer set, private rear access to the condo.

The community is located on the river and is gated for added security. Renters have full access to the community pool, tennis court, private dock, boat slips, and gazebo. Renters received 1 assigned parking spot and decal assigned to cars. Extra guest spots are available to use!!

No pets, per the HOA for this home, but tons of fun just waiting to happen here. Amazing location near highways or downtown, restaurants, shopping and more.

Easy access to Riverside/downtown or cross-town, Starbucks and Publix within 2 miles of condo!! Water stays on in owners name and you will be bill monthly by Compass Property Management Group. Tenant to establish an account with JEA for electric service.

Applications are on our website: www.compasspmg.com

Screening requirements are as follows:
550 or better credit score
No evictions or collections in rental history
Proof of income 3 times or better the rental

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4289976)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5615 San Juan Ave #112 have any available units?
5615 San Juan Ave #112 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5615 San Juan Ave #112 have?
Some of 5615 San Juan Ave #112's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5615 San Juan Ave #112 currently offering any rent specials?
5615 San Juan Ave #112 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5615 San Juan Ave #112 pet-friendly?
No, 5615 San Juan Ave #112 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5615 San Juan Ave #112 offer parking?
Yes, 5615 San Juan Ave #112 offers parking.
Does 5615 San Juan Ave #112 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5615 San Juan Ave #112 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5615 San Juan Ave #112 have a pool?
Yes, 5615 San Juan Ave #112 has a pool.
Does 5615 San Juan Ave #112 have accessible units?
No, 5615 San Juan Ave #112 does not have accessible units.
Does 5615 San Juan Ave #112 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5615 San Juan Ave #112 does not have units with dishwashers.
