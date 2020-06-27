Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking pool ceiling fan tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

5615 San Juan Ave #112 Available 09/30/19 Cedar River Penthouse Condo West Side 3rd Floor Condo - With a like new interior: fully fresh paint, beautiful vinyl plank flooring, new carpeting in the bedrooms. This is a large 3/2 condo in Cedar Creek Landing will be the best rental you can find for the price.



You get a large open floor plan, wood burning stone fireplace, remote operated ceiling fans and lights fixtures for Living/Dining combo, plus the bedrooms, Eat-in kitchen area, jack/jill bath, tons of closet/storage and pantry space, Covered patio with access from living room and master bedroom, Full size (as-is) washer and dryer set, private rear access to the condo.



The community is located on the river and is gated for added security. Renters have full access to the community pool, tennis court, private dock, boat slips, and gazebo. Renters received 1 assigned parking spot and decal assigned to cars. Extra guest spots are available to use!!



No pets, per the HOA for this home, but tons of fun just waiting to happen here. Amazing location near highways or downtown, restaurants, shopping and more.



Easy access to Riverside/downtown or cross-town, Starbucks and Publix within 2 miles of condo!! Water stays on in owners name and you will be bill monthly by Compass Property Management Group. Tenant to establish an account with JEA for electric service.



Applications are on our website: www.compasspmg.com



Screening requirements are as follows:

550 or better credit score

No evictions or collections in rental history

Proof of income 3 times or better the rental



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4289976)