5532 Pinebay Circle South

3 bedroom 2 bathroom townhome

Laminate flooring in main living areas downstairs and carpet in bedrooms

Living/dinning combo

Kitchen offers breakfast bar, pantry closet and a window above the sink

Wood burning fireplace in living room

One bedroom downstairs and two upstairs

Washer/dryer and storage room off back patio

Screened patio

End unit



Lawn care and pest control is included in rent



Whispering Pines subdivision is close to I-295, shopping, dining, NAS between Roosevelt and Blanding Boulevards



NOTE: Security deposit may vary.

Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.