Jacksonville, FL
5532 Pinebay Circle South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5532 Pinebay Circle South

5532 S Pinebay Cir · No Longer Available
Location

5532 S Pinebay Cir, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/671554

3 bedroom 2 bathroom townhome
Laminate flooring in main living areas downstairs and carpet in bedrooms
Living/dinning combo
Kitchen offers breakfast bar, pantry closet and a window above the sink
Wood burning fireplace in living room
One bedroom downstairs and two upstairs
Washer/dryer and storage room off back patio
Screened patio
End unit

Lawn care and pest control is included in rent

Whispering Pines subdivision is close to I-295, shopping, dining, NAS between Roosevelt and Blanding Boulevards

NOTE: Security deposit may vary.
Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5532 Pinebay Circle South have any available units?
5532 Pinebay Circle South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5532 Pinebay Circle South have?
Some of 5532 Pinebay Circle South's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5532 Pinebay Circle South currently offering any rent specials?
5532 Pinebay Circle South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5532 Pinebay Circle South pet-friendly?
Yes, 5532 Pinebay Circle South is pet friendly.
Does 5532 Pinebay Circle South offer parking?
No, 5532 Pinebay Circle South does not offer parking.
Does 5532 Pinebay Circle South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5532 Pinebay Circle South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5532 Pinebay Circle South have a pool?
No, 5532 Pinebay Circle South does not have a pool.
Does 5532 Pinebay Circle South have accessible units?
No, 5532 Pinebay Circle South does not have accessible units.
Does 5532 Pinebay Circle South have units with dishwashers?
No, 5532 Pinebay Circle South does not have units with dishwashers.

