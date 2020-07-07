5532 Pinebay Circle South

Amenities
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/671554
3 bedroom 2 bathroom townhome
Laminate flooring in main living areas downstairs and carpet in bedrooms
Living/dinning combo
Kitchen offers breakfast bar, pantry closet and a window above the sink
Wood burning fireplace in living room
One bedroom downstairs and two upstairs
Washer/dryer and storage room off back patio
Screened patio
End unit
Lawn care and pest control is included in rent
Whispering Pines subdivision is close to I-295, shopping, dining, NAS between Roosevelt and Blanding Boulevards
NOTE: Security deposit may vary.
Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.